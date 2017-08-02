Get the Summer Body You Always Wanted with Fitness Expert Kayla Itsines

One exercise that tones and strengthens the entire body: sounds impossible right? Well, not if you're global fitness expert and Instagram sensation Kayla Itsines.

Itsines, known for her Bikini Body Guide and new fitness program Sweat with Kayla, stopped by the InStyle offices to show off her best moves to get you in your best shape ever for summer. From summer-ready abs to toned arms, Itsines has a move for every muscle of the body and working out with her was certainly a challenge—in the best way possible, of course.

This time we focused not just on one muscle but the entire body with weighted burpees. Itsines recommends starting off with 5-10 burpees and moving on to 10-15 when you feel more comfortable with the move. Watch the video above to get the full tutorial and get ready to strut your stuff on the beach with confidence.