Get the Summer Body You Always Wanted with Fitness Expert Kayla Itsines

InStyle Staff
Aug 02, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

One exercise that tones and strengthens the entire body: sounds impossible right? Well, not if you're global fitness expert and Instagram sensation Kayla Itsines. 

Itsines, known for her Bikini Body Guide and new fitness program Sweat with Kayla, stopped by the InStyle offices to show off her best moves to get you in your best shape ever for summer. From summer-ready abs to toned arms, Itsines has a move for every muscle of the body and working out with her was certainly a challenge—in the best way possible, of course. 

This time we focused not just on one muscle but the entire body with weighted burpees. Itsines recommends starting off with 5-10 burpees and moving on to 10-15 when you feel more comfortable with the move. Watch the video above to get the full tutorial and get ready to strut your stuff on the beach with confidence.

Show Transcript

Hey, guys. I'm Kim with InStyle. I'm here today with global fitness expert Kayla Itsines. And today she's gonna teach me an amazing move to get your entire body into shape for summer. What are we doing today? This isn't gonna be easy, is it? Yeah, I'm gonna be a little bit mean, actually. [MUSIC] I'm thinking that we're gonna do weighted burpees. Great [LAUGH]. Great. Sounds fun. All right, so I'm just gonna demonstrate first and then give you some pointers. [MUSIC]. All right. Okay so when you do this I want you to put the base on the ground and focus on your wrist and shoulder being in line. And then I want you to jump back engage your core, jump back in. Stand up nice and tall, and then bicep core and press. So bending down slowly, placing the weights on the ground. Jumping backwards. Jumping back in. Setting up. Good, bicep curl. Rest. Perfect. And why is this move so great for whole-body? [LAUGH] Can you feel it? I mean, I can see why, just tell everyone else why. So it's working everything, it's working your legs, it's working your arms, it's working your abs. You're doing so well. Well done. Am I? So I don't trip more. Yes, you look awesome. [LAUGH] So how many of these does one do? [LAUGH] 10 to 15, well, it's whatever you feel comfortable with, but I'd say start at 5 to 10 and then move up 10 to 15. My heart's racing around in funny little bits. [LAUGH] It's a good cardio move, right? Well done, you've done well. Thank you.

