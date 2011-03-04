Get the Oscars Look

Work key red carpet trends into your personal style with tips from our editors.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] The Academy Awards are behind us but we're still reeling from all that glitz and glamour. Here we highlight our fashion favourites and translate them into must have looks. Best actress winner Natalie Portman glowed in a vibrant purple gown by Rodarte. We love the rich plum hue and the Swarovski Crystal neckline. You can embrace this trend with a casual cocktail dress. We love the gathered neckline and practical pockets of this style. Portman accented her bold purple gown with tassel earrings in the same shade. For an equally chic yet more wearable option, try a gold pair instead. We love this style by Anne Taylor. For a touch of embellishment, a studded handbag that works perfectly for day to night. Finally, don't shy away from colour on colour. Try a platform sandal in a versatile eggplant shade. Reese Witherspoon looked 60s chic in a black and white Armani Prive gown. She glammed up her classic look with diamond and emerald jewellery. For a more wearable take on this look, try a mod mini. This go anywhere style is the perfect alternative to the little black dress. It'll look just as chic with a blazer and ballet flats for work. Dramatic emerald-tone drop earrings add the perfect pop of color. These Kenneth Jay Lane stunners make a stand out statement with minimal effort. A studded cuff adds just the right amount of edge to this classic look. To finish the look, add height with sexy heels. Red and orange were major standouts on the red carpet at this year's Academy Awards. Jennifer Hudson wowed in a super sexy Versace gown in bright tangerine, one of Springs's Hottest colours. Try the eye-catching shade in this sexy and wearable style by Esa. Just a few hints of sparkles like this vintage inspired bracelet and earrings by J Crew are all you need to accent this bold look. You've toned down your jewels, but feel free to play up your shoes. For a final touch. Wear heels in a rich and complementary colour, like purple. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

