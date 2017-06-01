The Cast of OITNB Spills Their Biggest Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

After filming five seasons, we suspected that the cast of Orange Is the New Black might just know more about their fellow Litchfield inmates than anyone else. So we sat down with Taylor Schilling, Laverne Cox, and the whole gang featured in our July issue to get the low down on all our burning questions.

Hear what it’s really like to be on an OITNB set in our video above as the actresses dish on everything from who’s most likely to arrive late to which girl has been voted best singing voice.

Emanuele Fontanesi

If you’re dying to dig a little deeper, check out the video below where we also asked the stars some telling hypotheticals about inmate life. You’ll find out which costars Selenis Leyva thinks would bring “a little romance—a little spice in your life” as pen pals from the inside and why Schilling would want Leyva to driver her getaway car IRL.

VIDEO: Get To Know the Cast of Orange Is The New Black

And be sure to catch OITNB's season five premiering June 9 on Netflix.