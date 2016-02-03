Get Inspired by Watching Real Girls Discover Their #InnerStyle (and Maybe Cry a Little, Too)

Since August of last year, InStyle and I Am That Girl co-founder Emily Greener have sat down with celebrities like Lea Michele, Mindy Kaling, Amanda Seyfried, and more to chat frankly about issues affecting young women’s self-esteem. Each month, these brave stars shared their triumphs over anxiety, self-doubt, and fitting in. We—and plenty of young women around the country—found it all so inspiring that now, we're asking you to share your #innerstyle story.

Today, InStyle and I Am That Girl debut a series of videos aimed at getting everyday girls to talk about their own struggles and, perhaps more important, how those trials shaped who they are today. In the first video, above, I Am That Girl community member Brittany talks about how her mother’s battle with breast cancer made her redefine her values. While she speaks, an artist captures her words in a drawing that celebrates her #innerstyle (in Brittany’s case, her mindfulness). The reveal is nothing short of tear-inducing.

"What we are inspiring with this initiative is a way to talk through pop culture about the things that everyone goes through but rarely says out loud—the struggle, the fear, the success, and everything in between," Greener tells InStyle. "The point of talking about your #innerstyle is for girls to be able to celebrate themselves and each other, and to bring an expanded definition of 'style' to the forefront."

Watch more moving videos below, and then, get drawing. Create your own inner portrait and share it on social media using the hashtag #innerstyle for a chance to be featured on InStyle.com/iamthatgirl. “Everyone should try and take the opportunity to draw their #innerstyle,” Brittany says, “because it teaches you something about yourself that you probably never thought of as much before.”

Meet Katie

Meet King

Meet Madi

Meet Nandi