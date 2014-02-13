Get a Great Blowout At Home

Celebrity stylist Harry Josh shares his tips for a salon-caliber finish.

[MUSIC] The secret to a great blow dry is product. I like a nice lightweight mousse. It's a great lightweight styler that allows for a lot of flexibility, body, and movement. When you start off, you wanna start off with wet hair. It doesn't have to be soaking wet, but a nice towel dried way is a good way to start the hair. Now when it comes to mousse, I like to use quite a bit. So you can see here, it's almost the size of about, you know, a good tennis ball to a softball. Go ahead and just work it through your hair, root to tip, all the way down. And as you can see as I'm working it, it's starting to dissolve right into the hair texture. [MUSIC] Alright, it's time to section. Now this is a really important step for people at home cuz people don't realize that sectioning is actually really key to getting a great blow dry. I like to use a tail comb, just because it's really easy to get through the hair. I like to section it into four big sections, so what you wanna do, just comb the hair all the way back. Do your best to kinda get it to a center part, and just follow that all the way down to the nape of your neck. So you wanna take it from the front all the way to the back, and then we're gonna take that, divide that from ear to ear. And we're gonna clip up these sections. So this would be our first section clipped up out of the way. Now before you start blow drying, I'm, I've left this down on purpose. And why I've left this down is because this section is gonna be too big. So what you wanna do is slice that in half. Clip this portion up, out of the way, and this will become your first section to blow dry. The reason why you wanna start at the back is cuz it's the hardest part to do. So, once you kind of get rid of all the hard stuff, the stuff on the top is cake. [MUSIC] Then when it comes to round brushing, what you really wanna do is get a nice round brush. This is about an inch and a half across. I like the big ones. Not only cuz they have great grip on the hair, but they allow you to finish the blow dry faster. When it comes to a blow dryer, you really want to use the nozzle. The nozzle helps concentrate all the heat and really compress it so that all the natural oils in the hair come out. It's a great way to get a nice smooth, shiny result. Now a few more finishing touches you may wanna do at home. Now look, if you're someone with finer hair, you wanna get a little more lift than what you've gotten. You can go ahead after your blow dry, use some root lift volumizer just at the roots, all the way across, and just blast some heat in it. That will even give it a little more pop than what you got already. We have finished the blow dry. I'm thinking the center is good. For you guys at home, if you wanna switch it up, absolutely no problem. Rake your fingers through your hair. Just go ahead and shake it up as you can see, it doesn't matter. The way it's been blow dried, it can be neutral in any way. I like to finish every look with a little bit of hairspray just to lock in the look, and there you have it. A nice full, perfect blow dry. [MUSIC]

