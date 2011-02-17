Get the Grammys Look

Pull off the night’s most statement-making looks with our easy styling tips.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]. The Grammy's are all about breaking the rules. And this year was no exception. Stars went bold in body bearing gowns, far from the boy's tuxedos and ultra short mini's. [MUSIC]. Jennifer Lopez went all out in a mirrored mini [UNKNOWN]. We loved. The Rock and Roll deal. A sequin mini-dress is a fun and party-ready option for a night out. The best part about this sleeveless style is that it works just as well with flats as it does with stilettos. Avoid sparkle overload with a leather clutch that has some modern silver hardware. With such a bold dress you can keep jewelry to a minimum. All you need is a sculptural silver cocktail ring to finish off the look. Janelle Monae sparkled in her signature tuxedo look. He sequin blazer and slim cut trousers got a dose of feminine charm with black pumps. Men's wear was a huge trend on the spring runway. Add sparkle with an updated take on the classic blazer. The shorter sleeves on this style give it a modern feel. This not so basic blouse is flattering and versatile. Instead of a necktie, try a ribbon necklace for a feminine touch. Glamorous black pumps are all you need to complete the look. We love the blue color and cut out style of Sierra's Cochi gown. This dress embodies a spring 70's trend and the decade's Bohemian spirit with a very sexy edge. Take a cue from Sierra's bold approach to accessories and stack on multiple bangles. Shoulder sweeping earrings add drama, without being too dressy. Sexy strappy heels are the perfect way to finish off the look. Check back in to instyle.com for fashion highlights from the academy awards.

[MUSIC]. The Grammy's are all about breaking the rules. And this year was no exception. Stars went bold in body bearing gowns, far from the boy's tuxedos and ultra short mini's. [MUSIC]. Jennifer Lopez went all out in a mirrored mini [UNKNOWN]. We loved. The Rock and Roll deal. A sequin mini-dress is a fun and party-ready option for a night out. The best part about this sleeveless style is that it works just as well with flats as it does with stilettos. Avoid sparkle overload with a leather clutch that has some modern silver hardware. With such a bold dress you can keep jewelry to a minimum. All you need is a sculptural silver cocktail ring to finish off the look. Janelle Monae sparkled in her signature tuxedo look. He sequin blazer and slim cut trousers got a dose of feminine charm with black pumps. Men's wear was a huge trend on the spring runway. Add sparkle with an updated take on the classic blazer. The shorter sleeves on this style give it a modern feel. This not so basic blouse is flattering and versatile. Instead of a necktie, try a ribbon necklace for a feminine touch. Glamorous black pumps are all you need to complete the look. We love the blue color and cut out style of Sierra's Cochi gown. This dress embodies a spring 70's trend and the decade's Bohemian spirit with a very sexy edge. Take a cue from Sierra's bold approach to accessories and stack on multiple bangles. Shoulder sweeping earrings add drama, without being too dressy. Sexy strappy heels are the perfect way to finish off the look. Check back in to instyle.com for fashion highlights from the academy awards.