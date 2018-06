Get Glowing: SPONSORED BY LA MER

[MUSIC] This season is all about toning down makeup to highlight a glowing complexion. Since great skin is the foundation for minimal makeup, I rely on Le Mer Renewal Oil to hydrate and energize my skin. I apply two to three drops on my face and neck as a base Little to no mascara, and a defined brow, and that allows me to pull off a paired down look for a night out. [MUSIC]

