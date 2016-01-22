Get a Glimpse of Theo James in the Shower in the Latest Allegiant Trailer 

With less than two months before the third installment of The Divergent Series hits theaters, anticipation is kicking into high gear. Thankfully, a new trailer for Allegiant was released today to hold fans over until Tris (Shailene Woodley) and Four (Theo James) finally return to the big screen.

The clip starts out with Tris and her companions approaching the wall that separates dystopian Chicago from the outside world. "When I first found out I was Divergent, I never thought it would come to this,” Woodley says. “I could never imagine that I’d be standing here.” Now that she is standing there, we'll finally get to know what lies beyond their community's borders.

One thing that definitely does lie beyond the wall? A sexy shower scene that features the hunky James. If you were debating going to see the movie, this will definitely convince you to pre-order your tickets.

RELATED: See InStyle's Most Beautiful Photos of the Cast of The Divergent Series

Watch the full trailer above to see a sneak peek of the action-packed flick, and be sure to catch Allegiant when it hits theaters March 18.