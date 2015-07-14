Get Excited for the Release of Fantastic Four With This Heroic New Trailer

With less than a month to go before the release of director Josh Trank's Fantastic Four, fans are getting another sneak peek at the summer blockbuster. Today, Fox released a brand new trailer for the flick following its showing at Comic-Con, and the extended look is sure to stir up even more excitement. 

Starring Miles Teller as Mr. Fantastic, Kate Mara as Sue Storm, Michael B. Jordan as The Human Torch, and Jamie Bell as The Thing, Trank's version will show a darker side of Marvel's longest-running superhero team. In the trailer, we get our first glimpse at Reed Richards's early years, which sets the stage for the team's ultimate transformation from humans to superheroes. 

Watch the trailer to above to see more of what we can expect come August 7, including a pretty cool look at the alternate universe the foursome teleports to. 

When I grow up I want to be the first person to teleport himself. Even if you could build. I've already built it. Is it next to your flying car?>> [LAUGH] I'm not working on that anymore. [MUSIC] Reed, you're insane. Thanks. [MUSIC] It is our duty as human beings. [MUSIC] To push forward into the unknown. [MUSIC] But sometimes. [MUSIC] You're looking to discover one thing and you find something else. I just want to fix my friends We can't change the past but we can change the future. I'm going to need a heat resistant workshop and a big **** sunroof. [MUSIC] They are dangerous and powerful. [NOISE] Which makes them extremely valuable to the government. [NOISE] you promised me you wouldn't use my kids as weapons. [NOISE] You've had power handed to you. You don't know anything about what's coming. What is coming? Doom. [MUSIC] This is our chance to make a difference. We're family. If we do this, we do it our Our way. What if we say no? Say yes. [MUSIC] This is the end of your world. And the beginning of mine. He's stronger than any of us. He's not stronger than all of us. [MUSIC] They just cracked interdimensional travel. [MUSIC] Incredible. [NOISE]

