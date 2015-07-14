Get Excited for the Release of Fantastic Four With This Heroic New Trailer

With less than a month to go before the release of director Josh Trank's Fantastic Four, fans are getting another sneak peek at the summer blockbuster. Today, Fox released a brand new trailer for the flick following its showing at Comic-Con, and the extended look is sure to stir up even more excitement.

Starring Miles Teller as Mr. Fantastic, Kate Mara as Sue Storm, Michael B. Jordan as The Human Torch, and Jamie Bell as The Thing, Trank's version will show a darker side of Marvel's longest-running superhero team. In the trailer, we get our first glimpse at Reed Richards's early years, which sets the stage for the team's ultimate transformation from humans to superheroes.

Watch the trailer to above to see more of what we can expect come August 7, including a pretty cool look at the alternate universe the foursome teleports to.

RELATED: Watch the First Trailer for Fantastic Four with Kate Mara and Miles Teller