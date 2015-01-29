Get Excited: The Insurgent Super Bowl Pregame Trailer Is Out!

We won't get to see the final trailer for Insurgent, the highly-anticipated sequel to Divergent, until it airs this Sunday during the Super Bowl, but thanks to MTV we're getting a sneak peek! The film, which hits theaters in less than two months, follows Tris Prior (played by Shailene Woodley) and Tobias "Four" Eaton (played by Theo James) as they try to escape Jeanine Matthews (played by Kate Winslet).

And if you weren't excited enough for the film's premiere, the action-packed Super Bowl Pregame Trailer (watch it at top) will get you there. In the one-minute clip, we see Tris lunging at Jeanine and then falling from the sky, as the words "she is the one" flash on the screen.

In addition to the trailer, the film released a new movie poster that also appears on a special edition print of the Insurgent book. In November, we were treated to interactive 3-D movie posters as well as the first gut-wrenching teaser trailer, and last week we got an intimate look at each of the film's characters with portrait movie posters that were released. Safe to say, we're getting a bit antsy waiting for March 20!

