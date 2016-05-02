Get That Body: Jessica Alba's Abs

InStyle's Kim Peiffer teams up with celebrity fitness trainer Ramona Braganza to learn how the actress maintains her sculpted midsection.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Kim with In Style. I'm here with celebrity trainer Ramona Braganza, hello. Hi, Kim. You've worked with Jessica Alba, and she looks phenomenal, entire body head to toe toned. However, when she stepped out in a bikini, whoa. [LAUGH] Right. She looks so good. Her abs are insane. So your going to show us a special move today, the standing ab move, that you do with Jessica. Right and this was something we did in Into the Blue. Into the Blue she looked so good. I mean she was in a bikini the whole movie. Right and we always had water around, because it was filmed in the Bahamas and it is very hot there. Water is a good thing to have. So you know standing around with your water bottles, what are you going to do? You're going to try to take left arm out, right arm up in the air. And what we're going to do is we're going to crunch towards our knee with our elbow. And you can just lightly touch the ground. Exhale, crunch and stretch. And if you want to make it harder, don't touch your foot to the ground. So balance, arms and abs. So now let's switch sides. We can just do like a little cheer thing here, and then, exhale. So, you can really feel this targeting your obliques as well, right? Right. Well, that's what really, it's training. As well as your transfers. So, squeeze that, let's go a couple more. One. Everything's slowed and controlled, and then you really feel it. Can you feel that? I can definitely feel that? Also a big challenge to keep your balance which is another nice part about it. I do really feel like it's toning head to toe. Exactly. And no excuses. You can do it anywhere. I love it. And then you can hydrate after. Then you can hydrate and then you could hit the beach in your bikini. Right. [LAUGH] Thanks so much. Thanks, Kim.

