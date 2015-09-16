Watch Teresa Palmer and Odeya Rush Model Dior's Resort Collection on the French Riviera

Wish you were sunning in the South of France? Us too. But at least we have some serious vacation inspo, thanks to our dreamy shoot with actresses Teresa Palmer and Odeya Rush, who exhibited the bold prints and quirky textures of Dior artistic director Raf Simons's cruise collection at Le Palais Bulles, Pierre Cardin's spaceship-esque estate just outside of Cannes. Stay tuned for spectacular close-ups of his ladylike clothes and accessories and some spectacular oceanfront views of the French Riviera.

For a peek behind the scenes, watch the video above, and to read our full interview with Palmer and Rush, including the latter's upcoming role in Goosebumps, pick up the October issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download September 18.

RELATED: How Architecture Inspired Raf Simons's Resort Collection for Dior