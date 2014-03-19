How to Get a Perfect Bun In Five Minutes Flat!

The tried-and-true ballerina bun is the ultimate in versatile hairstyles -- it adds an elegant touch to casual and formal ensembles alike, and presents a polished way to hide second-day strands. Just like its variations, there are many ways to create a flawless ballerina bun, and InStyle Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield has found the easiest method yet! All you need is a ponytail holder and a handful of hair pins to master the look. Sweep your hair into a low ponytail that sits at the nape of your neck, and once you've tied it off, wrap the length of your hair around the base of the style, and secure with bobby pins. For extra insurance, finish with a light veil of hairspray. Get the step-by-step breakdown by clicking play in our video above!

See more must-try hairstyles in our gallery.