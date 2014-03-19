How to Get a Perfect Bun In Five Minutes Flat!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 19, 2014 @ 3:15 pm

The tried-and-true ballerina bun is the ultimate in versatile hairstyles -- it adds an elegant touch to casual and formal ensembles alike, and presents a polished way to hide second-day strands. Just like its variations, there are many ways to create a flawless ballerina bun, and InStyle Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield has found the easiest method yet! All you need is a ponytail holder and a handful of hair pins to master the look. Sweep your hair into a low ponytail that sits at the nape of your neck, and once you've tied it off, wrap the length of your hair around the base of the style, and secure with bobby pins. For extra insurance, finish with a light veil of hairspray. Get the step-by-step breakdown by clicking play in our video above!

See more must-try hairstyles in our gallery. 

Show Transcript

Hi, I'm Kahlana Barfield, Beauty Director at InStyle Magazine, and today we're gonna show you the simplest way to achieve the perfect bun. [MUSIC] Gather you hair back into a low ponytail and secure it with an elastic [MUSIC] Twist your hair clockwise, starting at the base and twisting down to the end. Wrap it around into a tight bun, securing with one hair pin at the top and another underneath. [MUSIC] Using your fingers, spread the hair out to adjust the bun to your like. Liking. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!