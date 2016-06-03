WATCH: Why Georgina Chapman and Moroccanoil Are Inspiring Women Across the Globe 

News flash: Moroccanoil is empowering women with more than just their irresistible styling products. The beauty powerhouse, along with Marchesa co-founder Georgina Chapman, is aiming to empower women across the globe thanks to the latest installment of the brand’s beautiful short-film series, Inspired By Women.

At a private dinner last night at the Nomad Hotel in New York City, Chapman, together with Moroccanoil Co-founder Carmen Tal, debuted the short, which sheds light on the power of inspiration and reminds us all that truly anything is possible with inner-confidence.

“My mother has been an inspiration to me throughout my life,” “says the designer, who dedicates much of her time as the Global Ambassador of charity Magic Bus Foundation, seen in the clip above. “She was the first person who told me that anything was possible and that with hard work I could reach my goals. Her endless support has been instrumental in making me the woman I am today."

As for fashion, never fear: she isn’t slowing down anytime soon in that department, either. “It’s like alchemy when a woman finds a dress that she feels amazing in,” she says in the video of the power of clothing and femininity. “When she puts on that gown it’s a transformative process.”

For more information on Inspired By Women, visit inspiredbywomen.com.