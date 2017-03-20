George Clooney Surprises 87-Year-Old Fan with the Best Birthday Present

As if there were any doubt, we now have solid evidence that George Clooney is a perfect gentleman and all-around great guy.

On Sunday, Clooney took a quick trip from his house in the English countryside to the Sunrise Sonning Retirement and Assisted Living Facility to surprise Pat Adams, a resident and a huge fan of the actor. "The lady in the picture loves George Clooney and mentions every day how she would love him to meet him, especially as he lives so near to where I work, "a staffer at the facility wrote in a comment on the Living Facility's Facebook page.

A dream came true for one of our residents today ! Posted by Linda Jones on Sunday, March 19, 2017

"Letters [had] been sent asking if would it be possible for her dream to come true," the staffer added. And come true it did, when Clooney showed up unannounced with flowers and a card just in time for Adams's 87th birthday. "He popped in today, while I was on shift," said the staffer on Facebook. "We didn’t know he was coming!"

Clooney and his pregnant wife Amal have decided to make their countryside estate their primary home since the announcement of their twins, due this spring, according to People.