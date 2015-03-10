George Clooney Stars in the New Trailer for Disney Sci-Fi Movie Tomorrowland

George Clooney went straight back to work after tying the knot with wife Amal Clooney, to film sci-fi movie Tomorrowland. And now we can see the fruits of his labor, as a new trailer for the film has just landed, and it's action-packed.

The movie is the latest release from director Brad Bird—who wrote and directed the animated films The Incredibles and Ratatouille. It tells the story of grown up and disillusioned boy genius, portrayed by Clooney, who is thrown into a dangerous series of adventures after a teenage girl (Britt Robertson), armed with a magic pin which allows her to tap into another world, lands on his doorstep. It also stars Hugh Laurie as what appears to be Tomorrowland's resident villain.

The film looks like a great bet for a family day out, and especially for fans of the Disney parks, who'll recognize the movie's moniker as that of the futuristic area at Disney World. There are further links to the theme park, with rides including Space Mountain featured in the film's futuristic city.

Tomorrowland hits theaters on May 22. Click on the picture at the top of the article to watch the full trailer.

