George Clooney Slated to Be First Guest on Colbert-Led Late Show

After months of not knowing who it'd be, Stephen Colbert has revealed who the first guest will be when he takes over The Late Show.

Show Transcript

It's official. Actor and activist George Clooney will be the first guest on the late show after Steven Colbert takes the helm this September. When I premiered the cold beard the internet burned to the ground and I'm strictly fond of this. I made the cover of Homeless Sea Captain Monthly. Colbert has been leading up to the launch of his Late Show takeover for months now with viral videos. The appearance of a star as big as Clooney is good news for Colbert, who's going to have to compete with other, more entrenched late night hosts such as Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon. As it happens, Clooney was one of David Letterman's last guests before he departed The Late Show in May. Colbert made the announcement through Twitter adding that Clooney will show up when the show starts on the 8th. Folks, I have often fantasized about getting invited to Clooney's palazzo in Italy, getting drunk and going skinny dipping in Lake Como. No word yet on whether Colbert will be invited to Clooney's Italian villa to go skinny dipping.

