Game of Thrones's Theon Greyjoy and Ramsay Bolton Share a Big Hug (and Kiss) on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

There is no love lost between Theon Greyjoy and the evil Ramsay Bolton on Game of Thrones, but off-screen Alfie Allen and Iwan Rehon, who play the characters respectively, are pretty chummy. In fact, they're even closer than some might realize. Last night, the actors stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the sixth season of the hit HBO show, and we got to see their real life bromance for ourselves.

After showing a clip from the show where Theon and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) are on the run after escaping Winterfell, Kimmel wanted the on-screen enemies to prove that the hatred on Game of Thrones is in fact acting. "You know what would be a really nice thing and sell this whole idea that this is actually acting: We've seen so much unpleasantness between the two of you, if you were just to hug between the two of you, I think it would be really sweet…" Kimmel said before Allen and Rheon hugged it out.

However, it didn't just stop at a hug—the duo also shared a brief kiss. Let's start the romance rumors now.

RELATED: Game of Thrones’s Emilia Clarke Wants to #FreeTheP on the Hit Show

Watch it all go down above, and get ready to see Allen and Rehon on Game of Thrones when it premieres Sunday, April 24.