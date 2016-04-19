Game of Thrones's Emilia Clarke Wants to #FreeTheP on the Hit Show

There's no shortage of nudity on Game of Thrones, but let's be honest—it's usually the female characters who are getting naked for the cameras. But Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen aka the Mother of Dragons, wants to change that with a little help from James Corden.

"I feel like there’s a little bit of inequality that happens with women, this woman in particular, and what happens with the other guys,” Clarke told Corden when she stopped by The Late Late Show to promote the upcoming season of the hit HBO show. "I think it should be even." While Corden definitely agrees, he does have one issue: "I just think that penises are so, so disgusting." Clarke and the ladies of Broad City, who were also on the show, disagreed telling Corden that men needed to come to terms with their own body image. Touché.

Guess it's time to #FreeTheP, as Corden decided after some hilarious banter. Watch the clip above, and catch Clarke this Sunday, April 24 when Season 6 of Game of Thrones premieres.