Game of Thrones Season 6 Trailer

Watch the trailer for Game of Thrones Season 6.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] He's gone. [MUSIC] We're the only ones who matter, and everything they've taken from us, we're going to take back and more. [MUSIC] The great victory I saw in the flames, all of it was a lie. [MUSIC] Every one of Versus poor and powerless. Yet we can overthrow an empire. [MUSIC] You're in the great game now. And the great game is terrifying. Order your men to step aside or there will be violence. I choose violence. [MUSIC] I've never been much of a fighter. [SOUND] Apologies for what you're about to see. [SOUND]

