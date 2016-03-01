Game of Thrones Season 6 Is Just Around the Corner: Get the Sneak Peek!

Winter may be on its way out, but it's coming back to HBO in a few short weeks—via Game of Thrones of course. The fantasy drama is heading into Season 6 and the cable network has offered a glimpse what the hit show has in store.

A new extended preview of the sixth season focuses not on the show’s story itself, but the story of those behind the camera who bring it to life. So yes, don’t expect to find too many clues (a.k.a. spoilers) about what the new season has planned, but the video does showcase some of the locales, large-scale sequences, and more of what’s to come.

Of course, while the camera operators and others behind the scenes who make Westeros feel so real on screen are the focus of the video, a few familiar faces, like Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Jaime Lannister and Carice van Houten’s Melisandre, do make appearances. You won’t find out much about what awaits them, however, other than an intense staring scene the video includes as the production crew fashions scenes around them.

Watch the full behind-the-scenes video above ahead of Game of Thrones’ return on April 24. And for more, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark in the show) recently revealed a massive spoiler (read at your own peril) and the new season has been teased with a Hall of Faces-themed set of posters.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.