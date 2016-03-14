Game of Thrones Cast Calls for Aid to Syrian Refugees in #RealmToTheRescue Campaign

Westeros isn’t the only place torn by seemingly endless war. In the real world, the conflict in Syria has forced millions out of their homes, and in an effort to help resettle and provide relief for refugees, Game of Thrones cast members and HBO have partnered with the International Rescue Committee, a nonprofit organization that works to provide global humanitarian aid to refugees in Syria, Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon, Iraq, and more.

Syrian refugees in particular pose a difficult-to-solve crisis: About 4 million refugees have fled the region during the five (and counting) years of war, but only about 17,000 have found homes in other countries. To help more find safe haven and rebuild their lives, the cast and HBO encourage donations and visits to the IRC’s website, and to use the hashtag #RealmToTheRescue. “This is no fiction, no fantasy,” the cast explains in the video. “What would you do to protect your life, your family, your future? You can help.”

RELATED: Frozen Reunion! Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad Get Back Together for Charity

Watch the video above. Read more about the partnership here.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.