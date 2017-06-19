Watch the Cast of Game of Thrones Sing "I Will Survive" in This Mash-Up

Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" is one of the most iconic and well-known songs of all time. And when we think of surviving we think of ... the Game of Thrones cast?

OK, maybe just the ones who currently remain. But even though Game of Thrones characters aren't exactly known for their ability to survive, that doesn't mean they can't sing along to this hit.

The show has kept fans on the edge of their seats because of its total willingness to kill off just about anyone, but in a fan-made mash-up rendition of the Gloria Gaynor song, the cast seems to profess the desire to stay alive by singing their hearts out.

The YouTube video edits together quotes from across the six seasons to make the characters look like they're actually singing "I Will Survive." It's a mash-up in the same vein as Walk the Moon's popular movie dance compilation, and we can't get enough of it.

VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Is Going to Be on Game of Thrones

Fan favorites, from Daenerys Targaryen to Joffrey Baratheon, make cameos in the video as various Westeros locations show up on screen.

RELATED: Game of Thrones Releases New Season 7 Photos

We wish the best of luck to the remaining Game of Thrones cast re: surviving. Maybe singing Gloria Gaynor will help.