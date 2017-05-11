Gagamojis Are Real, and They're Spectacular

It was only a matter of time before Lady Gaga produced a personalized emoji/sticker app. Honestly, it took much longer than we had anticipated. I mean, how many times have you found yourself searching for an image of Mother Monster riding a motorcycle and come up empty? Now, for the small fee of $1.99, you can quickly communicate your thoughts and feelings through a Gaga-fied lens [insert #JOANNEVIBES Gagamoji here].

Have fun Monsters! Your own emojis, out now 💋 gaga.lk/GAGAMOJI A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 11, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

The current assortment is pretty comprehensive, but no word on meat dress and/or Leonardo DiCaprio side-eye offerings.

Run, don’t walk, to the iTunes store today! [Insert Lady Gaga Superbowl flight Gagamoji] [Insert “YAAAS GAGA” Gagamoji]