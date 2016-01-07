Video: Gabrielle Union's Smoky Winged Liner Is Perfect for Beginners

If you're still struggling to create a narrow cat eye, then Gabrielle Union's smoky winged look is the perfect alternative. Celebrity makeup expert Mario Dedivanovic broke down the simple steps with InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor at Large, Kahlana Barfield Brown—and the process is way easier than we imagined.

"It doesn't have to be really neat and perfect, which is great," revealed Dedivanovic, while adding, "winged cat eye liners are usually very hard or intimidating to do. This one is more easy because it's smoked out."

Another added bonus to wearing the look is its versatility. Dedivanovic went on to explain how you can take the look from day to night: "You have your regular day makeup on that you do for the office ... and for nighttime you add a little bit of the black pencil, and you smoke it out, and you have a very beautiful, sexy cat eye." Press play at the top to see him break down each step.

Try Union's stunning look on your own face with the YouCam Makeup app, now available for free on iOS and Android devices.