‘Furious 7’ Dominates Weekend Box Office, Sets April Record

Seven movies later, the “Fast & Furious” franchise is hotter than ever pulling in record numbers at the box office in its opening weekend.

Just when you didn't think you could get any better, huh? Here we go. The only thing more ridiculous than Furious 7's over the top action is it's box office numbers. Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, and company took the 14 year franchise to new heights with a record-breaking weekend at the box office. The film took in $143 million domestically bringing its worldwide total to $384 million. That is the biggest domestic opening for a movie in April by a longshot. The previous record holder, 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, brought in 95 million dollars. That makes it the ninth biggest opening at the US box office ever. And it slid in behind Spiderman 3 and in front of The Twilight Saga: New Moon. The Fast & Furious franchise is already known for being one of the most ethnically diverse blockbusters around at Furious7 holding a 75% minority audience. This means that if you were to subtract the white moviegoers, the film still would have brought in. A solid $108 million, showing movie execs you don't need to target a caucasian audience to make top tier box office numbers. This film also got a bump from fans wanting to see Paul Walker in his last performance. The actor has been a staple of the franchise, but died in a 2013 car crash while on the fifth. Film was still in production. Furious 7's debut weekend is also the highest grossing weekend of 2015 so far. Knocking 50 Shades of Grey from the top spot.

