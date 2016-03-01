The Stars of Fuller House Reveal Their Favorite Episodes, from Then and Now

If you spent the past few days binge-watching Fuller House on Netflix, you’re likely feeling some major nostalgia for the '90s by now—and you’re not alone. In fact, when the cast of one of TV’s most beloved sitcoms reunited to give us 13 all-new Tanner family–filled episodes, no one was more excited than the stars themselves.

Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber (who play DJ Tanner-Fuller, Stephanie Tanner, and Kimmy Gibbler, respectively) stopped by InStyle’s New York City headquarters last week to talk all things Fuller House, and we asked them to reveal their favorite episodes from both the original series and the reboot. And as you can imagine, it was no easy task.

RELATED: The Stars of Fuller House Share Their Tips for Binge-Watching the New Netflix Show

Watch the video above to find out which classic moments the cast still isn't over—plus, find out why one of the stars is considering taking on a totally unexpected new career.