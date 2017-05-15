These Frozen Watermelon Pops Are Insanely Easy to Make

Ah, watermelon, how we love thee. There is no produce more refreshing—and few more hydrating—than this quintessential summer fruit and we’ve come up with a clever way to take it to the next level, into a full-on healthy dessert that even kids will be ecstatic to eat. Enter: chocolate.

With just a couple of household toppings and some R&R in the freezer, these pops just may be the easiest frozen dessert you can possibly whip up for any soiree, for any occasion and any audience. For even less fuss, skip the popsicle sticks for holding up the treat because the melon’s natural rind also serves that exact purpose.

Read below for the full how-to.

Frozen Watermelon Pops

1. Cut watermelon into 1-inch slices.

2. Cut slices into wedges.

3. Pierce a hole into the rind of each wedge and insert a popsicle stick.

4. Melt chocolate and drizzle over the slices.

5. Sprinkle with your favorite toppings like pistachios or dried coconut flakes.

6. Freeze until frozen.

7. Serve.