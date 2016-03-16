Former Miss Israel and New Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Was a Reluctant Beauty Queen

Most women don't enter beauty pageants just so they can experience it, but then again most women aren't Gal Gadot. Gadot, who will play Wonder Woman in this summer's highly anticipated Batman v Superman and 2017's Wonder Woman, said that she entered the competition for Miss Israel with absolutely no intention of winning, but what do you know, she won. When she went on to the Miss Universe pageant, she told Jimmy Kimmel on his show on Tuesday that she was freaking out that she may win.

"I sent myself on a mission not to win the Miss Universe pageant," said Gadot. "You threw the Miss Universe pageant?" asked Kimmel. "I'm just not that type of girl!" she said. He showed a picture of her doing a dance with two other contestants and the Kimmel remarked that it looked like her "heart just wasn't in it."

Well, it looks like she found what she really wanted to do, as her film career is about to explode. Kimmel noted that the Miss Universe Pageant was owned by Donald Trump at the time (it's currently owned by WME | IMG). "Did he try to marry you?" Kimmel asked Gadot. "No, I was 18," she said. The host suggested maybe Trump had the flu that day.

Watch Gadot talk about her pageant days in the video above.