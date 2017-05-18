These Are the 60 Richest Self-Made Women in America

For the third year, Forbes has taken tally of America’s 60 most successful self-made women. Unsurprisingly, the list boasts many old standbys: Oprah Winfrey (No. 3), Taylor Swift (No. 55), Sheryl Sandberg (No. 12)—but lesser-known names actually make up the majority of the rankings list.

In the No. 1 spot is Marian Ilitch, the co-founder of pizza super chain Little Caesars—her net worth has soared in recent years and she’s currently appraised at 5.1 billion (that’s a LOT of pizza). The sophomore spot is occupied by Diane Hendricks, co-founder and chairman of ABC Supply, a roofing distributor. Shockingly few of the remaining 58 spots are held by those in the entertainment industry, though notable famous names include Beyoncé, Madonna, Judy Sheindlin (aka Judge Judy), and romance novelist Danielle Steel.

Several fashion industry leaders have made the annual list, including Vera Wang, Tory Burch, Donna Karan, and Diane von Furstenberg.

See the full rankings here.