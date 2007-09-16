Flat Iron 101

Get shiny, sleek, celebrity hair using Mark Townsend's steps.

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Mark Townsend. We're here in Beverley Hills at the Byron Williams Salon. And today I'm gonna show you how to get super straight sleek shiny hair. [MUSIC] This super straight sleek look is really in right now. You're seeing celebrities on red carpets and magazines everywhere with it. I've actually given this look to Cate Blanchett, Reese Witherspoon for the Golden Globes and the Oscars, Christina Ricci, just to name a few. To create the sleek look, all you need is a heat-protective spray and a great flat iron and a few clips to section off your hair. Step one. Take about a two to three inch section of hair. Start in the bottom section and work your way up. And on Courtney's hair, we're taking her natural texture. We're not even gonna blow it out first. Spray each section with a good heat protective spray. This not only protects your hair from the damage of the heat styling tool, but also literally goes into the hair shaft, seals down the cuticle and makes sure you get a super shiny, sleek look. Step 3. Run the iron through each section of hair two to three times, depending upon the coarseness of the hair. Always use flat irons with ceramic plates. That really allows the heat to penetrate the hair from the inside out. If your iron's set on a lower heat, you could be running it through five, six times. I like to use a high heat iron, so you can actually only have to use it two or three times. Now to make sure you get it sealed really tight, make sure you clamp down on the iron. Perfect, Courtney take about a two to three inch section of hair, which is ideal to make sure you get every strand nice and straight. Beautiful job. If you already have pretty straight hair, and it tends to get flat, take a few extra minutes and blow dry these front pieces with a round brush to get some volume in it first. Then go back with your iron and just straighten the ends. The step 4, is finishing. If you have any flyaways, a little few loose hairs, take a natural bristle eyebrow brush. With some hair spray, and smooth those hairs out. You wanna make sure you're only putting the hair spray right up at the root, because you wanna keep this hair nice and loose. Full of movement. Throughout the day if you find that you need a, a small touch up, take a lightweight shine spray. Better to put it in your hand so you don't get too much product on the hair. Then just rake it through. So, today we showed Courtney how to straighten her own hair in four easy steps. Section, prep, iron, and, finish. Now she's ready to go, and you look great. Thank you. [MUSIC]

