Watch the First Trailer for Shonda Rhimes’s New Romeo and Juliet Series, Still Star-Crossed

The ABC Upfronts this week came with devastating news for Scandal fans: Season 6 won’t return this fall and new episodes are slated to premiere midseason (star Kerry Washington, is pregnant). But not to fear, Shondaland lovers: Producer Shonda Rhimes came through with a new show to make the announcement a little less rough.

The series is based on Melinda Taub's Shakespeare-inspired novel Still Star-Crossed, which addresses the aftermath of Romeo and Juliet's tragic deaths. The story has action, mystery, and, of course, the makings of a love triangle among members of the rival Montague and Capulet families.

Unfortunately, the show won’t premiere until the middle of the 2016 – 2017 schedule, along with Scandal's return, but it gives you plenty of time to read the book before the series hits the small screen. If it’s Shonda-approved, it’s sure to be juicy.

Watch the drama-filled first trailer above.