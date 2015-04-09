The First Trailer for Season 2 of HBO's True Detective Is Here

Our first look at the new season of True Detective is here, and it does not disappoint. The riveting just-released trailer reveals the show's entirely new cast---Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, and Taylor Kitsch---in a series of dangerous situations. And though the teaser doesn't offer any dialogue or reveal any plot points aside from what we previously knew, it still has us intrigued nonetheless.

Season 2 of this hit HBO show follows three Los Angeles-area police officers (Farrell, McAdams, and Kitsch), who, along with a career criminal (Vaughn), must navigate a tricky situation in the aftermath of a murder. We can't wait to see how it all pans out.

Tune in to season 2 of True Detective when it premieres June 21 on HBO.

RELATED: Watch Bradley Cooper Woo Both Emma Stone and Rachel McAdams in the Aloha Trailer