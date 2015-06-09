The First Trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 Is Finally Here

Fans of The Hunger Games, unite! After much, much anticipation, the first trailer for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 has arrived. The clip features all of our favorite characters—including Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthrone, Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark, Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket, and more—back in action for what will prove to be an incredible final installment in the series.

Can the Mockingjay bring the rebels together and overcome the Capitol? If the trailer is any indication (and if you haven't read the books), it seems as if the Capitol may finally fall after one bloody revolution.

Catch The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 when it hits theaters Nov. 20, and watch the trailer above now.

