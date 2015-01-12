The First Trailer for House of Cards Season 3 Trailer Is Here—and It's Intense!

Hold on to your hats because it looks like House of Cards is heading into its most intense season yet! Between the glitz and glamour of last night's Golden Globes broadcast, the trailer for the Netflix show's third season made its debut.

The preview shows everyone's favorite deliciously deceitful political couple, the Underwoods, in their new positions as President and First Lady of the United States. And although they have finally made it to the top, things don't exactly look like Camelot. Towards the end of the trailer, Claire (Robin Wright Penn) says to Frank (Kevin Spacey) "We're murderers" but he insists they are "survivors." Frank Underwood, always the brilliant PR spinner.

Spacey, who won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Drama for his role on the hit series last night, said in the press room, "I can tell you exclusively that there will be scenes and dialogue, movement, surprises—some of it taking place in the White House—some of it taking place somewhere else. There are shocks surprises, holes and turns. Yes, you got it from me here." Well, that gives us a lot to go on Kevin!

Last night's win marked the two-time Academy Award winner's first Golden Globe ever, after eight nominations. All 13 episodes from the third season will be available for streaming on Netflix on Feb. 27. Watch the new trailer by clicking on the video at top.

