First Lady Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon Present the Evolution of Mom Dancing: Part 2

It's been a little over two years since First Lady Michelle Obama and The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon introduced the world to the Evolution of Mom Dancing. Since then, the viral sensation has generated more than 20 million YouTube hits. On Thursday night, Obama and Fallon gave the people what they've been waiting for: Part 2 of the Evolution of Mom Dancing.

Trading her usual stunning attire for mom garb, she and Fallon broke it down, all the way from the "Shimmy Twist" to the "Oh My God, I Didn't Know You Were Coming Here!" While the First Lady is unquestionably cool, some of the intentionally corny moves were right up her alley, particularly the "I Can Still Do This Dance Because My Arms Are in Shape."

Of course, not even the hilarious "One Move Behind in Zumba Class" or "Trying to Start a Conga Line" could compare to when Fallon did the "Barack Obama" and Mrs. Obama came right back with the "Jimmy Fallon." Hopefully we don't have to wait another two years for Part 3!

Watch First Lady Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon teach the Evolution of Mom Dancing Part 2 on The Tonight Show by clicking on the video above.

