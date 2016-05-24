The Latest Finding Dory Trailer Reveals a New Setting for the Aquatic Sequel

When the first Finding Dory trailer dropped earlier this year, we finally got details about the storyline for Finding Nemo’s much-anticipated sequel: Dory is looking for her long-lost family. With this new preview, released today, fans get a closer look at just where this story will take place.

Much like how Nemo was trapped by divers and trapped in a fish tank, Dory is snatched from the ocean and housed somewhere far from Nemo and Marlin: a fish hospital. The new setting provides room for a whole cast of new characters, which will be voiced by stars like Idris Elba, Diane Keaton, and Modern Family’s Ed O’Neill and Ty Burrell. Dory meets a shark that is “not a good swimmer,” a whale who “feels stupid” doing echolocation, and one inky octopus on her trying search for her relatives.

The trailer also gives us a first look at young Dory, a poor little fish who lost her family. “Where did you see them last?” a friend asks. “I forgot,” the little voice responds, hinting that this new film will give us an idea of just how Dory came to be the forgetful but endearing fish we adore.

Watch the new trailer above to dive back into the adventurous and heartwarming world that Finding Nemo created 13 years ago. Finding Dory hits theaters June 17, 2016.