The "Finding Dory" Trailer and Movie Poster Are Finally Here

The "Finding Nemo" sequel is expected to be released June 17, 2016.

Show Transcript

We finally have our first look at Finding Dory, and it looks like everyone's favorite absentminded fish is going on an adventure. I just used the word before which means I'm remembering something. What was I talking about? Disney Disney Pixar released a trailer and movie poster for the Finding Nemo sequel and Dory supposedly just keeps on swimming. The trailer doesn't tell us too much about the plot of the movie. Nemo and his dad Marlin are back together and Dory is a sleep swimmer who ultimately realizes she needs to find her family, whether she'll remember that plan or not, we're just not sure. Don't worry, whales don't eat clownfish they eat krill Swim away! Oh, look! Great. If you all recall from the first film, Dory's just keep swimming attitude helped motivate Marlin to find his lost son. And since the film's release in 2003, the catch phrase has taken on a life of it's own. Despite the cancer that you're going through How do you stay so positive? A little fishy told me, just keep swimming, just keep swimming. [APPLAUSE] And I'll keep telling you that too. [LAUGH] Ellen DeGeneres is of course reprising her role as the voice of Dory in the film. And it's expected to hit theaters June 17th, 2016. And we're excited to see what the forgetful fish has in store for us.

We finally have our first look at Finding Dory, and it looks like everyone's favorite absentminded fish is going on an adventure. I just used the word before which means I'm remembering something. What was I talking about? Disney Disney Pixar released a trailer and movie poster for the Finding Nemo sequel and Dory supposedly just keeps on swimming. The trailer doesn't tell us too much about the plot of the movie. Nemo and his dad Marlin are back together and Dory is a sleep swimmer who ultimately realizes she needs to find her family, whether she'll remember that plan or not, we're just not sure. Don't worry, whales don't eat clownfish they eat krill Swim away! Oh, look! Great. If you all recall from the first film, Dory's just keep swimming attitude helped motivate Marlin to find his lost son. And since the film's release in 2003, the catch phrase has taken on a life of it's own. Despite the cancer that you're going through How do you stay so positive? A little fishy told me, just keep swimming, just keep swimming. [APPLAUSE] And I'll keep telling you that too. [LAUGH] Ellen DeGeneres is of course reprising her role as the voice of Dory in the film. And it's expected to hit theaters June 17th, 2016. And we're excited to see what the forgetful fish has in store for us.