InStyle's 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood: 4 Reasons We Love Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o is the face of fashion's future—she single-handedly made it safe to wear color again and she launched the monochromatic movement with her streak of color-coordinated outfits. And, what's a red carpet without that trademark Nyong'o twirl? All these reasons and more is why she nabbed a spot at No. 8 on our first-ever roundup of the 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood.

Her standout fashion moments of the year include her exquisite twirly-worthy green Gucci gown at the Cannes Film Festival and the stunning Calvin Klein Collection creation embroidered with 6,000 pearls that she wore to the Oscars. It's the dress that will go down in history for being stolen from her hotel room, then returned by finicky thieves.

RELATED: Hollywood's Best Dressed: 5 Reasons We Love Julianne Moore

Watch the video above for more reasons why we love Nyong'o's style, and to see the full list of 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood (and a few of their male counterparts), pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now. Click ahead to see more of Nyong'o's best red carpet moments this year.