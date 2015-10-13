InStyle's 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood: 5 Reasons We Love Julianne Moore

InStyle Staff
Oct 13, 2015 @ 5:30 am

We can always count on Julianne Moore to bring her fashion A-game to every single red carpet event, which is why she finds herself at No. 2 of our first-ever roundup of the 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood.

This year, her awards season sweep went beyond collecting trophies, as she triumphed in custom gown after custom gown. The look we'll never forget? A custom Chanel Haute Couture creation by Karl Lagerfeld that was made of 80,000 hand-sewn sequins that she chose for the 2015 Oscars. Another of our favorites? The plunging black Giorgio Armani Privé gown adorned with feathers and beads that she wore to Cannes. Not only is she a red carpet fixture, she's been a muse to Tom Ford, a campaign face for Bulgari and L'Oreal Paris, and, in her most surprising appearance yet, a guest star gambling in Chanel's Haute Couture casino show

Watch the video above for more reasons why we love Moore's style, and to see the full list of 50 best dressed women in Hollywood (and a few of their male counterparts), pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Oct. 16. Plus, click ahead to see more of Moore's best red carpet moments this year.

