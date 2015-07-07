Find Out Why Debra Messing Was Jealous of Sarah Jessica Parker

When best buddies Debra Messing and Ali Wentworth appeared on Watch What Happens Live Monday, a caller asked who their favorite celebrities were to follow on Twitter. They diplomatically named each other, before Ali added Mariska Hargitay. “That’s our little triumvirate,” Messing said about the three pals, who are often seen together at New York social events.

The caller’s query provided an easy segue into what was really on host Andy Cohen’s mind: “You tweeted someone and said I didn’t like you,” he said to Messing, sounding hurt. “And then I was like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t not like her—I like her!”

When he pressed her about why she’d been so insecure, Messing revealed that it stemmed from her Will & Grace days. “Because you were besties with Sarah Jessica Parker," she told the host of the Sex and the City star. "And for about six years she and I were both up for Best Actress for every Emmy and every Golden Globe and every single time she won. And so I thought, 'Oh, they’re besties, he wanted, like, the winner. He wants the pretty girl, and he hasn’t ever invited me onto the show.' And I was like, ‘OK, well, he just wants the popular girl.’”

Cohen quickly eased her worries and boosted her confidence by asking her to come back on the show next week. Click the video above to watch him make nice.

