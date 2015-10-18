InStyle's 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood: 4 Reasons We Love Cate Blanchett

InStyle Staff
Oct 18, 2015 @ 5:30 am

Hollywood has never had a better style role model than Cate Blanchett. She takes fashion seriously, but never suffers for what-are-you-wearing fools on the red carpet. Furthermore, she respects a designer's craft, even flying to Milan to toast Giorgio Armani’s 40th anniversary. “When you develop genuine relationships,” she says, “it’s important to honor them.” These are just a few of the reasons why we're honoring Blanchett in our first-ever list of the 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood

Our favorite look of hers this year? Her choice to combine a humble black dress (OK, it was still couture by John Galliano for Maison Margiela) with Tiffany & Co. turquoise jewelry at the Oscars. It was downright dynamite. 

Watch the video above for more of Blanchett's best looks this year, and to see the full list of Hollywood's 50 Best Dressed, including the recipients of our first InStyle Awards, pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now. 

What is it we love about Cate Blanchett. Let us count the ways, she's the ultimate change artist, is there no role Blanchett cannot play. When it comes to fashion her talents range from searing drama as in this Armani Prive dress. To light hearted comedy, like a delightful galaxy print from Giles Deacon. She knows the power of good suit. She knows that the income from her very first job after acting school ,went toward buying an Armana suit. But it probably wasn't as nice as this one. She loves to support an underdog. To the Oscars, she wore this gown, by the disgraced designer John Galiano. Come back [UNKNOWN] Couture collection. She brings confidence and poise to any outfit. She's Cate Blanchett. She's serious about fashion. [MUSIC]

