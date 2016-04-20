Find Out What Emily Blunt's Daughter Hazel Thinks About Being a Big Sister

Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski are expecting their second child together, and while they're busy with their two-year-old daughter Hazel, this pregnancy is much easier than the first.

"I think we are more laid-back this time," the The Huntsman: Winter's War actress told Today Show host Matt Lauer when she stopped by to discuss her upcoming film. "We know what to expect. It is the great unknown with the first child."

One major difference between this pregnancy and her first? The loss of her pregnancy pillow. "Gary was pregnancy pillow that somebody gave me, which was like having another enormous man in the bed," she said. "Eventually, John was like, 'Gary's gotta go!'" Clearly this loss of the pillow isn't impacting her too greatly—she looked gorgeous during the appearance in a black dress featuring a yellow and pink collar.

Later in the broadcast, Blunt returned to chat with Willie Geist and Natalie Morales, and the topic of her pregnancy came up again. Geist asked Blunt what her daughter thinks of becoming a big sister. "She's coming around I think. She has no choice at this point," she told them with a laugh. "It is happening!"

Watch the full interview with Matt Lauer above, and catch Blunt's new film The Huntsman: Winter's War in theaters this Friday.