Find Out What Daniel Radcliffe Wants to Dress Up as for a Midnight Showing of The Force Awakens

Daniel Radcliffe was a huge part of one of the most successful film franchises of all tme. But this doesn't mean he isn't excited to see one of the other most succesful film franchises of all time. Radcliffe talked about being a massive Star Wars fan on Conan Thursday night and how he can't wait for Star Wars: The Force Awakens to come out.

"I'm gonna try to go to opening night. I want to go to a midnight screening. Because everyone always talked about the midnight screenings of Potter just being an insane, amazing atmosphere, but obviously I couldn't go to that so I want to experience that somewhere else. The excitement around this film is very rare. You don't often get that kind of feeling often around a movie, so I think I'd like to be in the audience for that," he told the host. But now comes the tough part: finding a costume for the big night.

"There's some crossover between Star Wars fans and Harry Potter fans," said Radclffe.

"You should go dressed as Harry Potter," O'Brien said, laughing.

"Hey guys! Remember this?" said Radcliffe. He said he actually would like to dress as a wookie, but he didn't want it to say it out loud for fear that people would start randomly unmasking wookies to try to find him. Wouldn't that be a treat for a lucky Potter/Star Wars fan! Watch Radcliffe talk about Star Wars in the clip above.