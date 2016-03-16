Find Out the Unique Way Kirsten Dunst Says Goodbye to the Characters She's Played

All great actors have tools that help them play different and outlandish characters on both the small and big screen. It can be especially difficult when you portray such a dark character for a long amount of time, which Kirsten Dunst recently did in her role as Peggy Blumquist on season 2 of Fargo. So in order to come out of that, Dunst has started getting in the habit of writing goodbye letters to her characters to close that chapter mentally, she told Jimmy Kimmel on his show on Tuesday.

"That was one of the most intense characters I've ever played for sure. And actually after I'm done with a role, sometimes I'll like write a little note to myself to kind of sign out like 'OK stop acting like Peggy, Kirsten, or otherwise you may kill somebody!'" She continued, "I write like, 'To Kirsten, you’re done now.' Whatever in my words–I don’t want to give too much away, it’s very personal to me. "Do you save those notes?" asked Kimmel. "No I don't. It's more just like letting your unconscious know to let this go. Like get this role out of your system now," she said.

Despite being in the business since she was a child, the Midnight Special actress said she got the tip from a colleague. "It's nice. It's like saying goodbye in your own way when something means a lot to you," she said. Kimmel asked if she wrote a letter to Mary Jane Watson, her character from the Spider-Man films? "No, I wasn't doing it then. I was just like, 'Get this red hair out. Make me a blond again!'" Hair color changes are another great way to say goodbye to a character.

Watch Dunst talk about saying goodbye to her characters in the clip above.