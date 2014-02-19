Watch the Video: Find Out How to Create the Perfect Messy Updo!

Despite the undeniable chill in the air, spring is just around the corner, and soon enough, we'll be out of our snow boots and into our sun dresses -- which we'll be pairing with a messy, tousled updo. A loose chignon is the universal hairstyle of choice once the temperature starts to rise, but this season, roughed-up versions of the look stood out on the runways of Rochas, Michael Kors, and Peter Som among many others, and InStyle beauty director Kahlana Barfield took note. "Spring fashion is all about femininity and bright colors, so messy updos really complement that aesthetic," she says in the video above. "The key to getting texture for this look is to curl the top layer before putting it into a ponytail." Want to try your hand at the style? Make sure you have a medium-barrel curling iron, ponytail holder, and a handful of bobby pins nearby. Allow a few face-framing layers to fall out as you're anchoring the updo, the low-key texture and soft flyaways add to the appeal. "If it's not perfect, that's perfect," she adds. "The messier, the better!" Get all the details on perfecting the look by watching the video above, then, click through our gallery to see must-try celebrity hairstyles.

