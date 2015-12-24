How to Make Festive Mason Jar Snow Globes

Christmas will be here and gone before you know it, but these jolly Mason jars will add a fun touch to your home all winter long. In the video at top, Southern Living demonstrates how to create the festive crafts in a few easy-to-follow steps. All you need to complete the project is the following: a miniature tree figure (or other trinkets of your choice), waterproof superglue, a Mason jar, water, glycerin, and glitter.

Start by adhering the tree to the lid of the Mason jar with superglue; allow it to dry. Then fill the jar with water, add three to five drops of glycerin, and sprinkle in as much glitter as you'd like. Once the model tree has completely dried onto the lid, twist the cap onto the jar, flip it over, and let it snow!

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Ciara Spread Holiday Cheer at a Seattle Children's Hospital

Watch the video at top to see how the DIY craft is done.