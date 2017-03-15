Fendi's New Film Shows Us a Modern Marie Antoinette's Night Out

If Marie Antoinette reigned in 2017, we have no doubts that she would still have her cake and eat it too, but she’d be doing it in a more modern wardrobe than the 18th-century provocative robe à la polonaise she favored.

Inspired by Antoinette, Fendi’s spring 2017 collection embodies the rebellious, feminine spirit of the controversial French monarch, which the Italian fashion house brings to life (along with its pre-fall 2017 collection) in its newest film, "Girl’s Secret."

The Rebecca Zlotowski-directed short follows French actress Sigrid Bouaziz, who recently starred in Personal Shopper with Kristen Stewart, on a night out in Paris with her closest group of girls—except they don’t know she’s royalty. A bowling alley and pool hall are just a few of the stops they make throughout the evening, but whatever the destination, it’s undeniable that they look chic in Fendi's lace dresses and floral-embroidered sock booties.

For Bouaziz’s emphatically free, modern Marie Antoinette, a saying commonly associated with the historic French queen holds true: “I have seen all, I have heard all, I have forgotten all.”

Watch the film’s trailer above and see it in its entirety at fendi.com beginning March 22.