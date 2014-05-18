Real-Time Fashion: Feeling Blue Shadow For Summer

Jennifer Velez
May 18, 2014 @ 8:45 am

Blue eye shadow may get a bad rap in the makeup world (think '80s music videos) but here at InStyle, we believe in second chances. The once intimidating hue was a runway staple for designers like Badgley Mischka, Miu Miu, and Prada, and thanks to our beauty director Kahlana Barfield, you, too, can rock the trend like a pro this summer.

While sky blue proved to be popular on the catwalk, stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Wilde prefer to make a statement with deeper shades. “I think when celebrities want to do something different on the red carpet, blue has become a go-to,” Barfield says in the video above. “It’s a mix of cool and warm tones, so it’s flattering on the darkest to the lightest skin tones.” Her ultimate advice? “Wear a nude lip to keep the look balanced,” she adds.

Watch the above video for more tips and shop a few of our favorite blue shadows, including picks from Stila, Shiseido and Laura Mercier.

[MUSIC] This season, the runway was flooded with sky blue eyeshadow. I think it's so popular on the runways because it makes a statement. We saw it at shows like Badgley Mischka, Miu Miu, Prada, and Celine. On the runway, the shade was more sky blue, but on the red carpet, it was more of a deeper blue. Blue. I think when celebrities want to do something different on the red carpet, blue has become a go-to. It's a mix of warm and cool tones so it's flattering on the darkest to the lightest skin tones. The idea to this look is really just to frame the shape of your eye so you want to make sure that you're not going above the crease, and if you want a little bit more striking look, you can bring it down under the lashes. [INAUDIBLE] If you wanna edge up the look a little bit more, you can add black liquid liner, or kohl liner, or even just a few coats of black mascara. The key to pulling off this look is really to have a light touch. My rule for this look is to keep the focus all about the eyes. So wear a nude lip just to keep the look balanced. [MUSIC]

