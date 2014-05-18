Real-Time Fashion: Feeling Blue Shadow For Summer

Blue eye shadow may get a bad rap in the makeup world (think '80s music videos) but here at InStyle, we believe in second chances. The once intimidating hue was a runway staple for designers like Badgley Mischka, Miu Miu, and Prada, and thanks to our beauty director Kahlana Barfield, you, too, can rock the trend like a pro this summer.

While sky blue proved to be popular on the catwalk, stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Wilde prefer to make a statement with deeper shades. “I think when celebrities want to do something different on the red carpet, blue has become a go-to,” Barfield says in the video above. “It’s a mix of cool and warm tones, so it’s flattering on the darkest to the lightest skin tones.” Her ultimate advice? “Wear a nude lip to keep the look balanced,” she adds.

Watch the above video for more tips and shop a few of our favorite blue shadows, including picks from Stila, Shiseido and Laura Mercier.

