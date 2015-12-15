The First Trailer for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Is Here

It’s here. It’s here. It’s finally here. The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the J.K. Rowling-penned Harry Potter prequel, arrived on Tuesday, marking the first major return to the wizarding world since the iconic film series concluded in 2011.

Fantastic Beasts rewinds the action way, way back, all the way to 1926, as magizoologist and author Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmanye) arrives in New York City with a magical suitcase filled with exotic and endangered creatures.

Back in November, EW exclusively revealed the basic set-up for the plot, which involves some of Newt’s specimens running loose in the magic-intolerant world of New York in the early 20th century. This was a time when wizards desperately hid from the No-Majs, or Muggles as they’re known in England, so you can imagine what kind of trouble a fantastic beast might cause.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is directed by David Yates (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), also stars Katherine Waterston (Steve Jobs), Colin Farrell (True Detective) and Samantha Morton (Minority Report), and is set to hit theaters on Nov. 18, 2016.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.